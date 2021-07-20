Alabama News Network Adds Two New TV Channels

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has added two new channels to our over-the-air lineup. “Defy TV” can be seen on WBMM 22.4, while “True Real TV” can be found on WBMM 22.5. These channels can be found using an antenna.

If you can’t see them, you may need to rescan your TV.

Defy TV features shows such as Counting Cars, American Pickers, Duck Dynasty, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Pawn Stars. Learn more about Defy TV here.

True Real TV airs programs like Storage Wars, Parking Wars, Gene Simmons Family Jewels, Hoarders and My Crazy Ex. Learn more about True Real TV here.

Here is the current lineup of channels available on Alabama News Network. Not all of these channels are carried by cable or satellite providers:

WAKA:

8.1 – CBS 8

8.2 – MeTV

8.3 – Ion

8.4 – QVC

8.5 – True Crime Network

8.6 – Quest

8.7 – Get TV

WNCF:

32.1 – ABC 32

32.2 – CW

WBMM:

22.1 – CW

22.2 – Start TV

22.4 – Defy TV

22.5 – True Real TV