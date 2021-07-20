Another Wet and Stormy Day for Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

WET IS THE WORD: An upper level trough and a meandering surface front means another day with widespread and numerous showers and storms. Rain is possible at any time, while thunderstorms are more common during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect lots of lightning with any storms and heavy rainfall will be common which could lead to some areas of flash flooding. Just remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN, if you come across flood waters. On average, rainfall totals the next 48 hours will be in the 1-3” range, with isolated higher amounts. Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures will hold in the low to mid 80s. Not much change in the forecast for tomorrow.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: For now the trough begins to lifts out of the area by late Wednesday, but tropical air will remain in place, so rain chances will be a tad lower, but still each day will feature scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms. Rain chances these two days look to be in the 40-60% range. Expect partly sunny days with highs in the mid to upper 80s, which remain below average for July in Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected this week as there are no areas of interest.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will be fairly routine for late July; partly sunny days with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances this weekend look to be in the 30-40% range, allowing highs to return to lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Long range models suggest an upper ridge will build across the southern U.S., meaning a trend toward drier and hotter weather. Still, we will have a risk of widely scattered showers and storms around each day during the afternoon and evening hours, but days should feature a pretty decent amount of sunshine with highs mostly in the low to perhaps mid 90s.

Stay dry and be a blessing to someone today!!!

Ryan