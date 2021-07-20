AUM Hosting Career Fairs on July 22 and July 29, Looking to Fill Over 30 Positions

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University at Montgomery are looking to connect with qualified job seekers by hosting a career fair. The career fair will offer a variety of staff openings.

The dates for the AUM Career Fair are Thursday, July 22 and Thursday, July 29. The times are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. It will be hosted in the Taylor Center Cafe’.

AUM has over 30 job openings. An executive chef, an accountant, and a human resources generalist, etc. are some of the jobs being offered.

Those attending the career fair can do in-person interviews for many of the positions.

AUM offers the following benfits:

Competitive pay

Paid holidays

Employee/dependent educational benefits

Mandatory and voluntary retirement plans

Medical, dental, & vision insurance

Search existing job openings at www.jobs.aum.edu.