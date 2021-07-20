City of Tuskegee Receives $3 Million Grant to Help Fight COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the City of Tuskegee a $3 million grant to help fight COVID-19 and improve health literacy in minority communities. The grant is part of a two-year $250 million initiative working to improve covid-19 vaccination rates.

Officials say the city will work with local community organizations in Bullock, Dallas, Lowndes, Macon, and Wilcox counties to develop a health literacy plan.

Officials say resources will be available by August 1st.