Daily Rounds Of Rain & Storms

by Shane Butler



The rain and storms have become a daily occurrence for us and it looks like we finish out the work week with more of the same. Periods of rain and storms will work across the area. Temps will try to warm into the mid to upper 80s become the rain cooled air takes over. The average high is 94 for this time of the year but so far we’ve been well below that this week. Well that’s about to change as we go into the upcoming weekend. High pressure strengthens over us and that will decrease the rain/storm coverage. As a result, we begin to heat up and temps return to the 90s. We could be back in the mid 90s early next week.