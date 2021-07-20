Ed Grimes Has Been Sworn Into Office In the Montgomery City Council

by Ja Nai Wright

The Montgomery City Council met Tuesday with all 9 seats filled for the first time since January of this year. Ed Grimes was officially sworn into office filling the seat left empty following the death of the late Richard Bollinger.

Just one day after Donnie Mims’ decision to withdraw from the runoff election, Ed Grimes was sworn into his official position. This city council meeting was the first time grimes actively participated even having a vote in some of the new business that was taking place.

Grimes states that he is ready to get to work to help with increasing community safety. Some of his initial plans are to provide neighborhoods with cameras that the police department has access to, to help them bring down the crime.