Loachapoka Teenager Killed in ATV Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 14-year-old boy from Loachapoka has been killed in an ATV accident on Lee Road 393 in west Lee County.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, Jaiden Ezell was riding a four-wheel ATV on the dirt portion of the road yesterday evening when he apparently lost control and left the roadway, throwing him from the ATV.

Harris says Ezell was killed instantly from a severe head injury and multiple blunt force injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident.