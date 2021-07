Man Killed in Upton Road Shooting, Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred on Tuesday, July 20 around 4 p.m.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of Upton Road. At the scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No arrest have been made. Montgomery police continue to investigate the shooting.