Movie Theatre on Chantilly Parkway Reopening Under AMC Brand

by Alabama News Network Staff

AMC Entertainment is bringing a new movie theater to the Montgomery area. They announced that beginning on Friday, July 23, AMC CLASSIC Cinema 12 officially rejoins the AMC circuit.

AMC CLASSIC Cinema 12 will open at the former New Vision Theatres Promenade 12 movie theater located on Chantilly Parkway.

Moviegoers headed to the theatre can see new movies with several more headed to theatres in the coming weeks. When the theatre opens, guests can check recent audience favorites like BLACK WIDOW, SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY, F9: THE FAST SAGA, BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS and new releases like OLD and SNAKE EYES which both premiere on Friday, July 23.

For full title, ticket price and showtime information, moviegoers can check the AMC CLASSIC Cinema 12 webpage

at: https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/montgomery/amc-classic-cinemas-12