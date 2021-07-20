Numerous To Widespread Showers And Storms Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was another cloudy and for some wet morning across central and south Alabama. If it’s any consolation, much of the southeastern United States experienced similar weather. The culprit? A stalled front stretching from the Carolinas to Louisiana. With the front still nearby through at least Wednesday, expect our cloudy sky with high rain chances to continue.

While many locations were dry through midday, a line of storms moving southwest to northeast brings many rain through the course of the afternoon. The line of storms could take most of the energy out of the atmosphere, lending itself to a drier though cloudy and humid evening. Given our overall pattern, additional showers or storms could form in the wake of this initial storm activity during the evening or overnight. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures only peak in the mid to upper 80s. Lows tonight fall into the low 70s.

Wednesday looks much like Tuesday, with numerous to perhaps widespread rain, especially during the afternoon. Again, in tandem with widespread clouds, high temperatures only warm into the mid to upper 80s at best. The chance for a shower or storm may continue Wednesday night, with a cloudy sky otherwise.

The rain chance looks a bit lower Thursday and Friday, but still above normal for this time of year. Outside of rain, each day may feature a mostly cloudy sky anyway. With a lower rain chance comes the potential for more heat. High temperatures could peak in the low 90s each day.

Rain chances trend even lower over the weekend, but they won’t be zero. However, they will be closer to normal. And outside of any daytime showers or storms, we are more likely to see a nice amount of sunshine each day. However, temperatures could trend downright hot, with some locations challenging the mid 90s Saturday. Many locations could peak in the mid 90s Sunday.

Similar heat with scattered daytime showers continue into early next week. Daytime high range from the low to mid 90s next Monday and Tuesday.