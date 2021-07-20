Pay It Forward: Cubie Rae Hayes of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

It’s been said that Cubie Rae Hayes does a million dollars worth of work just for a hug and a smile. She’s well known in the community for pitching in and bringing resources together to make a difference.

Hayes is a community advocate. Through her non-profit Citizens That Care, Inc., she has been able to come along side other non-profits with the resources they need for their services.

She founded the first ladies golf team at in Montgomery Public Schools at Lanier High School.

She runs a food pantry at the school to supply students with the needs they have.

Over the past year, she partnered with others to purchase water for Lanier and Bellingrath.

She also partnered with State Health Department to provided hygiene bags with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers.

Last Christmas, she helped to provide 350 kids with toys.

And the list goes on and on.

We asked her what motivates her to give back.

“I grew up with a lot of needs myself and there was no one to turn to ask for help. I can’t even believe I’m doing this. There was no one there for me to turn to. So as I got older and became involved with different people, I saw where I could connect people and God blessed me with a spirit that I can make you smile,” said Hayes.