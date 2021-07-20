Strategic Plan to Be Presented for Downtown Millbrook

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook is known for its Mardi Gras celebration. City leaders hope it will soon be home to a more thriving downtown area – Alabama News Network

A five-year strategic plan will be presented for downtown Millbrook on Wednesday. It was designed by Downtown Strategies, which is part of a national community development company.

“The downtown strategic plan is an opportunity to breathe new life into our Main Street area and growing community,” Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley said in a statement. “The citizens of Millbrook are eager for more dining and shopping options and with vision, open-mindedness and hard work, our Main Street can fit that bill and be something of which we are all very proud,” he said.

The planning began with a visioning workshop in Millbrook on March 30 that included a walking tour of the Village Green and city center area.  That will encourage a denser style of development, acquiring key properties for future development, implementing design  guidelines and supporting property owners and entrepreneurs to foster a small business ecosystem  downtown, according to Downtown Strategies. 

Downtown Strategies will present its plan on Wednesday, July 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Millbrook Civic Center. 

 

 

 

Categories: Montgomery, News
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts