UPDATE: CrimeStoppers Offers Reward to Solve Montgomery Man’s Shooting Death in Sylacauga

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to help catch the person who killed a Montgomery man in Sylacuaga.

Police say 30-year-old Gary Earl Stone, Jr., also known as “Junior Stone”, was found shot several times at 6:00 p.m. on June 27. Police say they found him at 413 N. Nashville Avenue in the Buttermilk Hill community of Sylacauga.

Despite the efforts of Sylacauga police, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Sylacauga Ambulance workers, Stone died at the scene.

Police say Stone was from Sylacauga but had been living in Montgomery at the time of his killing.

If you have any information about this case, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.