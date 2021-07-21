ADPH: Hepatitis A Case Reported at Montgomery Applebee’s Restaurant

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is investigating a case of hepatitis A involving a food handler at a Montgomery Applebee’s restaurant.

ADPH says the case involves the restaurant at 3195 Taylor Road.

As a preventative measure, ADPH says customers who ate food, whether dine-in, pickup or delivery, between the dates of July 8 through July 16, may need the hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin to reduce their chance of illness.

ADPH says hepatitis A is a virus that can be transmitted person-to-person and by eating food or drinks prepared by an infected person. Hepatitis A vaccine can prevent infection, but only if given within 14 days of exposure.

“Adults with hepatitis A may have symptoms that include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice. These symptoms usually resolve within two months of infection,” said Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer for Disease Control and Prevention, ADPH, in a statement. “Children less than 6 years of age generally do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Almost all people who get hepatitis A recover completely.”

If you have eaten food prepared at that Applebee’s between July 8 through July 16, you should contact your health care provider, pharmacy, or the Montgomery County Health Department regarding getting the vaccine as soon as possible. You may also contact your local provider if you are uncertain about your past vaccine status.

It is rare for hepatitis A to cause severe illness, but persons 50 years of age or older and those with other liver diseases are more at risk. The best way to prevent getting hepatitis A is to receive the vaccine within the first two weeks after exposure.

Those who have previously been vaccinated with one dose of hepatitis A vaccine need a second dose. Two doses are required to be considered protected from exposure.

Out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant was closed for a day of cleaning. ADPH says the restaurant had no violations during a recent environmental inspection and continues to be cooperative.