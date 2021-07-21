Crimestoppers: $1,000 Reward Offered in Buttlermilk Hill Community Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information in a homicide investigation. The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in helping solve the Murder of Shaquan Devon Jackson.

On May 20, Sylacauga police responded to a call of a person shot in the Buttermilk Hill Community, on N. Nashville Avenue between E. 3rd Street and E. 4th Street. At the scene, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Good-Samaritans and officers performed CPR at the scene until medics transported him to the Coosa Valley Medical

Center. After surgery, medics transferred him to UAG Hospital in Birmingham where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sylacauga Police Investigations are working diligently to generate a suspect and uncover the motive behind the shooting. The area where the shooting occurred is a busy area at that time of day. Investigators believe that someone in that area saw what happened and knows why. Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

Call Crimestoppersat 215-STOP if you have any information. Your information could lead to a CASH REWARD.