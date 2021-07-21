Football Legend Bobby Bowden Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

by Alabama News Network Staff

Legendary college football coach and Alabama native Bobby Bowden says he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

He did not release details of his illness.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Bowden was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19. The test came a few days after returning home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg.

Bowden had 357 wins during his coaching career, most of them at Florida State, where he coached from 1976-2009. The Seminoles won 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and two national titles in his tenure.

The 91-year-old Bowden says he is at peace and is prepared for what is to come.

Two of his sons have also been head football coaches — Terry Bowden at Auburn and Tommy Bowden at Clemson.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)