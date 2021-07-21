Lower, But Higher Than Usual Rain Chances Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Not only was it cloudy in many locations Wednesday morning, many saw rain that was heavy for at least a short period of time. The river region was one of those areas. A small cluster of rain tracked northeast from about Fort Deposit to Kowaliga between 7 and 10AM. Locations in between like Montgomery, Prattville, Wetumpka, and Eclectic saw rain as well. At midday, additional miniature but locally heavy downpours started to fire on radar. Looks like this could be the rain “mode” for today, rather than the more widespread “wave” of rain and storms we saw Tuesday.

Expect these downpours to continue into the evening. However, the coverage of rain gradually winds down with time tonight, but isolated downpours or even storms remain possible overnight. Otherwise, expect a cloudy and humid night with lows in the low 70s.

A mostly cloudy to overcast sky greets us once more Thursday morning. However, we may sees more breaks of sunshine by the afternoon. Those breaks of sunshine could lead to daytime highs in the low 90s for many. However, in between those breaks of sun, (you guessed it!) scattered to numerous showers and storms overspread our area by the afternoon. Expect these to linger into the evening, but come to a close overnight.

Friday could also begin on a mostly cloudy note, though more breaks of sunshine look likely by the afternoon. Even though Friday’s rain chance looks lower, it remains higher than normal for this time of year. There’s a 50/50 chance that any location in our area sees rain at some point during the day. Thursday and Friday look a touch hotter than recent days, with highs for many in the low 90s each afternoon. Factor in the humidity, and peak heat index readings are likely in the mid to upper 90s both days.

Rain chance trend lower this weekend, but they won’t be zero. Saturday still features a scattered coverage of showers and storms. However, downpours look rather isolated Sunday. In fact, Saturday and Sunday look more routine for summer days, with each morning featuring more sunshine. With less rain comes more heat. Afternoon high temperatures peak in the low 90s Saturday, and mid 90s Sunday.

Next week features near-normal daily rain chances and typical late-July heat and humidity. High temperatures reach the low to mid 90s, while rain chances remain around 30-40% through Wednesday of next week.