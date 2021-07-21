Montgomery Police Identify Victim in Winderton Drive Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery police have identified the victim in a Tuesday afternoon shooting. Police identified the victim as J’Quion Robinson, 29, of Montgomery. They launched a homicide investigation into the death of Robinson.

On Tuesday, July 20, around 4 p.m., MPD and fire medics responded to a call of person shot in the 300 block of Winderton Drive. At the scene, they located Robinson with a fatal gunshot wound. Medics prnounced him dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and currently no arrests made. MPD asks anyone with information on the homicide to call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness hotline at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Alabama News Network will continue to update as information becomes available.