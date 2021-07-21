More Rain and Storms for our Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

MORE HEAVY RAIN: New day, same forecast as a meandering surface front continues to produce widespread and numerous showers and storms across Alabama. Rain is possible at any time, but we see more thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, and these continue to cause areas of flash flooding as well as produce lots of lightning. On average, rainfall totals the next 24 hours will be in the 1/2-2” range, but some isolated higher amounts are possible. With the clouds and rain, temperatures will continue to hold in the low and mid 80s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: For now the trough begins to lifts out of the area by late tonight, but tropical air will remain in place, rain chances will be a tad lower, but still each day will feature scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms. Rain chances these two days look to be in the 40-60% range. Expect partly sunny days with highs in the upper 80s, which remain below average for July in Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: Most of the Atlantic Basin is quiet…However, a broad, non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop off the coast of the southeastern United States by late Friday or early Saturday. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some gradual development over the weekend while the system meanders offshore the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia, and northeastern Florida. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will be fairly routine for late July; partly sunny days with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances this weekend look to be in the 30-40% range, allowing highs to return to lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Long range models suggest an upper ridge will build across the southern U.S., meaning a trend toward drier and hotter weather. Still, we will have a risk of widely scattered showers and storms around each day during the afternoon and evening hours, but days should feature a pretty decent amount of sunshine with highs mostly in the low to mid 90s.

The weather could always be worse!!!

Ryan