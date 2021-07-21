NEW TELEVISION EVENT: ‘Superstar’ – Profiling Iconic Celebrities Who Shaped American Culture
The ABC News Event Special "Superstar" debuts Wednesday, Aug 11 at 9PM on your local ABC32!
From the producers of ABC News’ No. 1-rated “20/20” and “Truth and Lies” series comes the all-new television event of the summer: “Superstar.” The new one-hour series features rare footage and intimate details about the mavericks who shaped American culture including Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams and more. The series travels deep inside the lives of these icons and features interviews with friends and family who reveal the meteoric highs and the devastating costs of fame. The stunning one-hour premiere will profile music legend Whitney Houston and feature never-before-seen private video showcasing Houston – a Black woman who broke barriers to become a modern pop icon – in a new light. “Superstar: Whitney Houston” airs Wednesday, Aug. 11 9PM on your ABC32.
“Superstar: Whitney Houston” features new interviews with those who knew Houston including musicians Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love; Narada Michael Walden, musician and producer; Michael Bearden, musical director; and Savion Glover, dancer and choreographer. It also includes interviews with Houston and Bobby Brown from the ABC News archives.
“It is exciting to watch the legacy ‘20/20’ brand expand, first with ‘Truth and Lies’ and now with the ‘Superstar’ series,” said David Sloan, senior executive producer, Network Primetime Content. “Our talented team uses the skills they’ve honed from producing two-hour ‘20/20’ programs to provide unmatched reporting and fresh insight into these icons.”
“Superstar” is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.