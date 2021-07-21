Report: Oklahoma and Texas Ask about Joining SEC

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to a newspaper report, Oklahoma and Texas have reached out to the SEC about joining the league. The two schools are currently part of the Big 12 conference.

The story is being reported in the Houston Chronicle.

The newspaper quotes a high-ranking official who says the SEC could make the announcement within a couple of weeks.

According to CBS Sports, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey would not address the report at SEC Media Days in Hoover today.

“No comment on that speculation,” he told CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. “We are only worried about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people.”

CBS Sports says Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork made it clear that he wants the Aggies to be the only team from the Lone Star State in the conference.

Texas A&M and Missouri were the two teams that left the Big 12 for the SEC in the last round of conference realignment in 2012.

If Oklahoma and Texas joined the SEC, the conference would have 16 teams, stretching from Texas to South Carolina and from Missouri to Florida.