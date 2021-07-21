‘That’s My Child’ Program Hosts Fundraiser with Free Hot Dogs on National Hot Dog Day

by Carrington Cole

July 21st is National Hot Dog day. A local youth program got involved in the festivities by a hosting a hot dog drive-thru event.

The Montgomery ‘That’s My Child’ program hosted its ‘Drive Hope Thru Our Community Fundraiser’ at the ‘That’s My Dog, Jr.’ restaurant on Lower Wetumpka Road. Free hot dogs and drinks were provided for the first 1,000 customers that donated to the program. People who gave larger donations were also given custom made t-shirts. The donations for the fundraiser will go towards mentoring the Montgomery youth and helping keep them out of generational poverty.

The executive director and founder of ‘That’s My Child,’ Charles Lee, had this to say about the fundraiser on Wednesday, “They love it! It’s an opportunity to have a good time, get to meet some new people, get to see people supporting them first hand because a lot of times they don’t know what support looks like but so many people coming out and supporting them has been so awesome. So, thank you all for supporting our teenagers.”

All of the teens involved in the fundraiser were very thankful for everyone coming out and donating to their cause. Donations are still being accepted to ‘That’s My Child.’