UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Teenager’s Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in a teenager’s murder from earlier this month.

Police say they have charged 17-year-old Daiyon El Amin with capital murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Leiah Holmes of Montgomery. Amin was taken into custody today by U.S. Marshals Task Force and put in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Holmes was shot in the 4200 block of Delmar Drive on the afternoon of July 12.