UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Winderton Drive Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in this week’s fatal shooting on Winderton Drive.

Police say they’ve charged 24-year-old Ladarius Darrington with murder. He is charged with killing 29-year-old J’Quion Robinson of Montgomery. He was taken into custody today and put in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting yesterday afternoon in the 300 block of Winderton Drive. Police have released no other information about the case.