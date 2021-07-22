ASU Football: Alabama State to be seen on ESPN Family of Networks

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) released the 2021 television schedule following Media Days, and Alabama State will be on the ESPN Family of Networks four different times throughout the season including one contest at ASU Stadium.

Alabama State and Auburn meet September 11 on the SEC Network in a contest announced earlier this summer, before the Hornets host Bethune-Cookman on September 25 in Montgomery. The Hornets will also play on the road in a pair of games carried by the Network including at Jackson State on October 18, followed by the Magic City Classic on October 30 in Birmingham.

Channel listings will become available prior to each week’s contest.

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2021 season by calling (334) 229-4551, and the Hornets open the 2021 campaign against Miles in the Labor Day Classic at ASU Stadium on September 4.

Follow the Hornets

