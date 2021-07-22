ASU Volleyball: Alabama State named USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award winner

by Janae Smith

LEXINGTON, Ky. | For the second consecutive year, Alabama State was named as a United States Marine Corps (USMC) and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award winners announced this week.

Alabama State finished the year with 13 players with a 3.0 grade point average or better, including seven with a 3.5 average or better for the 2020-21 academic year. The award is the fourth award all-time for the Lady Hornets.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale of a 4.10 on a 5.0 scale. This year over 50% of the membership in all three NCAA Divisions won the award, including a new record of 243 DI programs.

About The United States Marine Corps

Service in the Marine Corps is a noble path and demanding journey reserved for those with the willingness to engage and the determination to exceed all mental, moral, and physical requirements to become Marines.

The Marine Corps engages in national partnerships that provide valuable opportunities to spread public awareness of the Marine Corps’ purpose by connecting the organization to those communities it serves. The relationships established between the Marine Corps and our nation’s athletic communities ensure our message of aspirational service resonates with coaches, athletes, and their influencers.

The 2021 United States Marine Corps partnership with AVCA has been developed to build enduring relationships with the AVCA member community and lend our support to those coaches and athletic facilitators who help young Americans win battles every day.

About the AVCA

The AVCA, with its headquarters in Lexington, Ky., is managed by Associations International. The mission of the AVCA is to advance the sport of volleyball with AVCA coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development. With a membership of over 7,000 and counting, the AVCA provides a professional network for those individuals and companies dedicated to enhancing and promoting the sport. Members include collegiate, high school, club, youth, and Olympic coaches, as well as volleyball club directors. The AVCA provides education to volleyball coaches, recognition of elite players and coaches, promotion of volleyball competitions throughout the world, and networking opportunities for volleyball products and services providers. The association celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2021. Further information is available at www.avca.org.

