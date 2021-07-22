AUM Job Fair Open for Local Job-Seekers

by Carrington Cole

As more businesses continue the search for new employees, Auburn University at Montgomery found the perfect solution Thursday afternoon.

AUM hosted a Career Fair for the general public on their campus. Over 30 positions were available to apply for with a variety of different skill-levels and education. AUM employees were at the career fair to do on-site interviews with potential candidates. AUM also offers amazing benefits to its employees with it being a member of the Auburn University’s system.

Some of the jobs offered at AUM are: executive chef, accountant, mental health therapist, human resources generalist, and cyber security specialist. AUM will be hosting another job fair on Thursday July 29th. Visit their website to search for all available job opportunities at AUM.