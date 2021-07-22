Daytime Showers And Storms Likely Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning featured some sunshine and was rain-free through the mid morning. However, isolated showers started to dot the radar at midday. Expect these to become scattered to numerous through the course of the afternoon and early evening. Like Wednesday, it seems today’s “storm mode” could be small and individual but locally heavy downpours. Also, lightning may not be very frequent like Wednesday.

However, the bottom line is that many locations in our area see rain at some point today. Just keep in mind that it may not be heavy, or if it is, won’t necessarily last long. On the other hand, you could get more than one downpour over the course of the day too.

There will be some sunshine outside of the showers. High temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the low 90s for most locations. Since the humidity is still high, the heat index peaks in the upper 90s to low 100s for many. The number of showers or storms gradually decreases this evening. The rest of the night looks mainly dry and partly cloudy, with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday features a high chance for rain one more time. The morning looks mainly dry and features some sunshine. But by midday, showers and some storms fire up. Expect the coverage of them to increase through the afternoon, then gradually wind down during the evening. Friday also looks hot with some sunshine outside of the rain. Expect highs in the low 90s with peak heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Rain chances decrease this weekend, but Saturday still features a decent chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures trend up, with mid 90s possible Saturday, and likely Sunday. Sunday’s rain chance looks smaller, with only isolated afternoon showers or storms possible. Outside of the rain, both days feature quite a bit of sunshine.

The summer heat continues next week, with highs in the mid 90s likely Monday while the rain chance stays very low. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday feature a better chance for rain, and so many locations may only reach the low 90s. Of course, with the humidity in play, the heat index could be near 100° during the afternoons.