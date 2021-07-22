Feeling The Heat!

by Shane Butler

We’re beginning to see fewer storms and it’s a trend that’s going to continue into the upcoming weekend. High pressure will strengthen over the area and that will help keep us a little drier for a change. Less storm activity leads to more sunshine and that will allow temps to heat up again. We’re expect afternoon highs to climb back to numbers about average for this time of the year. Most spots will see lower to mid 90s through the weekend into next week. The old dreaded heat index becomes a factor as temps climb. We could be dealing with 100-105 values going forward. It’s gradually becoming that time of the summer to slow down and take it easy.