Greenville Police Searching for Burglary Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

Greenville police are looking for suspects who broke into a business.

On Monday, police say they got a report from JA Logistics that someone had broken into the storage building outside of the main office around 3:00 a.m. and stole an air compressor.

Investigators have security camera video that they say shows a vehicle driving up to the storage building, before driving off, then returning between 15-25 minutes later. Police say the video shows two males walking around inside the building and attempting to cut a chain with bolt cutters before removing an air compressor. The chain was linked to a backpack blower and weed eater.

Police say the vehicle that picked up the offenders appeared to be a 4-door sedan of a light color.

If you have any information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.