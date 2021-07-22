New Event Center Coming Soon to Eastern Boulevard

by Ja Nai Wright

One new business that is setting up shop on Eastern Boulevard is a new event center. The venue will be available for all types of events from weddings to birthdays, tea parties and even holiday events. The event space is called A.L.O.E (Another Level of Excellence) and it is projected to begin holding events in the coming months.

“I may be wrong so please don’t quote me exactly but this is the biggest venue in Montgomery outside of somewhere like the downtown hotels, most places don’t have the capacity i think we can hold up to 5 to 700 people.” Leslie Bailey, Private Events Director

With such a large space the company is expecting the venue to attract more people to not only the business but Eastern boulevard as well.

“This is a much robust economy for small businesses and were also putting a lot of focus on black entrepreneurship and minority owned businesses because we think that’s been under valued and we know that when we invest in those businesses it helps our overall economy.”- Steven Reed

Leslie says that the owner of A.L.O.E., William Parks has a vision for the venue and she says she is happy to be a part of it.

Residents who live near the boulevard also think that the new businesses are changing the Montgomery area for the better and that having more locations for events is beneficial.

“The first thing they think of is go downtown um so there is not a lot of event centers you know directly here you know in Montgomery so at least central Montgomery so i think it will be good that people wont have to drive so far you know to do the things they need to do as far as weddings and parties.” -Cory Smith

Click here to find out more on the City of Montgomery’s Small and Minority Business Initiative.

Click Here for more information on A.L.O.E.