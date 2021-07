by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a truck driver has been killed in a wreck this afternoon in Pike County.

State troopers say 67-year-old Ronald Kinkade of Eufaula was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the road and hit several trees before striking a ditch.

The crash happened on Pike County 7708, about 12 miles north of Troy at around 1:20 this afternoon. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.