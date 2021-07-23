ASU Track & Field: Alabama State earns academic honors from USTFCCCA

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the All-Academic Teams and individuals for the 2021 season Thursday and Alabama State was among the teams recognized for their work in the classroom.

Alabama State had both teams recognized by the organization with the men earning the award with an overall grade point average of 3.068 and the women with a 3.127 grade point average. They join Prairie View A&M as the only members of the conference to make the list.

“I am extremely proud of these young men and women,” Alabama State head coach Ritchie Beene said. “They work extremely hard in the classroom. Winning on the track is important and winning in the classroom is equally as important.”

In order for teams to be recognized as All-Academic, they must meet the following requirements:

The cumulative GPA The cumulative GPA for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be a 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Register’s Office. Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0].

GPA for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be a 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Register’s Office. Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0]. The cumulative GPA of all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be computed by the following method: Total the cumulative number of semester hours or quarter hours earned for all student-athletes on the NCAA Squad List, including the most recent grading period; Total the cumulative number of quality points (GPA multiplied by the number of credit hours) earned by all student-athletes on the NCAA Squad List, including the most recent grading period; Divide the cumulative number of quality points earned by the cumulative number of semester or quarter hours earned.



The program also had three individual student-athletes honored for their work in the classroom and named All-Academic, with 850 male student-athletes and 1,100 female student-athletes earning the honor. Both Kyana Evans (Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies) and Nia Jack (Rehabilitation Counseling) earned the honors on the women’s side, while Matthew Clarke (Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies)) earned the honor on the men’s side. The three were among nine total student-athletes from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) to earn the honor.

In order for individuals to be recognized as All-Academic, they must meet the following requirements:

Minimum CUMULATIVE grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office. Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0].

grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office. Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0]. Must have completed at least two (2) semesters or three (3) quarters at the nominating institution.

Athletic criteria for the award: For the indoor season: must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 of any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field (including performances achieved outside the qualifying window during the indoor season). For the outdoor season: must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the Preliminary Championship Competition and/or the Final Championship Competition) or for the multi-events, must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the West for the most recent outdoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Outdoor Track and Field).



Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University track and field, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateTFXC (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.