Heat, Humidity, Daily Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

A tropical air mass remains in place, so scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms will continue show up across the Alabama landscape today. For the most part, we are seeing a mix and sun and clouds and temperatures are surging well into the 90s. There will still be plenty of activity on the radar during the afternoon and evening hours, and this activity will be capable of producing lots of lightning and more tropical downpours, which could lead to some isolated flash flooding.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: As the pattern begins to change, the weather will be fairly routine for late July; mainly sunny days with random, mostly afternoon and evening thunderstorms both days. Rain chances Saturday will be in the 30-40% range, and likely dropping closer to 20% by Sunday. Highs over the week will return to lower to mid 90s, and heat index values will be over 100°.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: An upper ridge begins to intensify over the region causing our weather to trend drier and hotter weather. Still, we will have a risk of isolated showers and storms around each day during the afternoon and evening hours, but these will be few and far between. The days should feature a pretty decent amount of sunshine with highs mostly in the low to mid 90s. By midweek, we should see somewhat better rain chances.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic basin will remain quiet through tomorrow. However, a trough of low pressure located just offshore of the coasts of southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for some gradual development over the weekend and into early next week while the system drifts offshore of the southeastern United States. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have an incredible Friday!!!

Ryan