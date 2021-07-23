Montgomery County Mugshots (06/30/21-07/10/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Janae Smith
1/38
BENNETT, JOE – Violation of Community Notification Act
-
2/38
DAVIS, COURTNEY – Burglary III
-
3/38
DAVIS, KURTAVIOUS – On Loan from DOC
-
4/38
DAVISON, DARIUS – Unlawful Possesion Control Substance
-
5/38
DEFEE, JEFFREY – Domestic Violence 3rd
-
-
6/38
FELDER, JAVANTE – On Loan From DOC
-
7/38
FLUELLEN, KEN – Burglary 3rd
-
8/38
FOSTER, DEOGGO – Robbery 1st
-
9/38
FRAZIER, GABRIEL – Theft of Property 1st
-
10/38
GERMAN, JAIMIE – Assault 2nd (Prevent Police Office)
-
-
11/38
GIBSON, BENJAMIN – Theft of Property 1st
-
12/38
HENDERSON, ALFANTA – Robbery 1st
-
13/38
HILL, PRESTON – Parole Violation
-
14/38
LIGE, JAMES – By Order of Court
-
15/38
LITTLE, GERALD – Arrested for Other Agency
-
-
16/38
MITCHELL, RICKEY – Domestic Violence 3rd
-
17/38
MOORER, MARCUS – Promote Prison Contraband Second Degree (Drugs)
-
18/38
PARKER, REBECCA – Theft of Property 1st
-
19/38
PAYNE, ANTONIO – Robbery 1st
-
20/38
PHIFER, DAMIEN – Murder
-
-
21/38
PIERCE, DEVION – Theft of Property 1st
-
22/38
POOLE, MURRY – Auto Burglary
-
23/38
POWELL JR, EDDIE – DUI
-
24/38
ROBINSON, JOE – Probation Revocation
-
25/38
RUSSELL, JOHNATHAN – Assault 3rd
-
-
26/38
SMITH, MELVIN – Possession of Burglars Tools
-
27/38
TAYLOR, OMARION – Robbery 1st
-
28/38
THOMAS JR, ANTHONY – Assault 2nd
-
29/38
TOLLIVER, CLEOPHUS – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd
-
30/38
TOWNES, RODERIC – Poss. Reciept of Controlled Substance
-
-
31/38
WARE, WILLIE – Theft of Property 3rd
-
32/38
WASHINGTON, REGGIE – Theft of Property 3rd
-
33/38
WEBSTER, JUSTIN – On Loan from DOC
-
34/38
WHISMAN, ROGER – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
-
35/38
WHITE, HALIYAH – Robbery 1st
-
-
36/38
WILLIAMS DEVON, JOSHUA – Robbery 1st
-
37/38
WILLIAMS, CHATO – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harrassment)
-
38/38
WILLIAMS, CHAUNTAI – Assault 2nd
