Montgomery County Mugshots (06/30/21-07/10/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/38 BENNETT, JOE – Violation of Community Notification Act

2/38 DAVIS, COURTNEY – Burglary III

3/38 DAVIS, KURTAVIOUS – On Loan from DOC

4/38 DAVISON, DARIUS – Unlawful Possesion Control Substance

5/38 DEFEE, JEFFREY – Domestic Violence 3rd



6/38 FELDER, JAVANTE – On Loan From DOC

7/38 FLUELLEN, KEN – Burglary 3rd

8/38 FOSTER, DEOGGO – Robbery 1st

9/38 FRAZIER, GABRIEL – Theft of Property 1st

10/38 GERMAN, JAIMIE – Assault 2nd (Prevent Police Office)



11/38 GIBSON, BENJAMIN – Theft of Property 1st

12/38 HENDERSON, ALFANTA – Robbery 1st

13/38 HILL, PRESTON – Parole Violation

14/38 LIGE, JAMES – By Order of Court

15/38 LITTLE, GERALD – Arrested for Other Agency



16/38 MITCHELL, RICKEY – Domestic Violence 3rd

17/38 MOORER, MARCUS – Promote Prison Contraband Second Degree (Drugs)

18/38 PARKER, REBECCA – Theft of Property 1st

19/38 PAYNE, ANTONIO – Robbery 1st

20/38 PHIFER, DAMIEN – Murder



21/38 PIERCE, DEVION – Theft of Property 1st

22/38 POOLE, MURRY – Auto Burglary

23/38 POWELL JR, EDDIE – DUI

24/38 ROBINSON, JOE – Probation Revocation

25/38 RUSSELL, JOHNATHAN – Assault 3rd



26/38 SMITH, MELVIN – Possession of Burglars Tools

27/38 TAYLOR, OMARION – Robbery 1st

28/38 THOMAS JR, ANTHONY – Assault 2nd

29/38 TOLLIVER, CLEOPHUS – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd

30/38 TOWNES, RODERIC – Poss. Reciept of Controlled Substance



31/38 WARE, WILLIE – Theft of Property 3rd

32/38 WASHINGTON, REGGIE – Theft of Property 3rd

33/38 WEBSTER, JUSTIN – On Loan from DOC

34/38 WHISMAN, ROGER – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle

35/38 WHITE, HALIYAH – Robbery 1st



36/38 WILLIAMS DEVON, JOSHUA – Robbery 1st

37/38 WILLIAMS, CHATO – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harrassment)

38/38 WILLIAMS, CHAUNTAI – Assault 2nd













































































