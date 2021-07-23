MPD Awarded 25 of its Officers with a Promotional Ceremony

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery Police Department celebrated their hardworking men and women with much deserved promotions. The MPD held a promotional ceremony for 25 of its officers at City Hall on Friday. Friends and family were able to attend the ceremony, which is the first time this has been able to happen since the Pandemic.

One of the promotions being awarded on Friday was the swearing in of Ramona Harris as the new Interim Chief of Police. Harris had this to say about the promotional ceremony, “It’s remarkable to just see them receive this and they’ve worked hard for all their career and they’ve definitely earned it, nothing was given away today. So, that’s one thing I’m excited to say, in like I said at the podium, just want an honor it is to be here to be the one given the congratulatory remarks at such an event. It’s overwhelming for so I’m excited about it.”

Some of the other promotions awarded on Friday were for Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Major of the Montgomery Police Department. The ceremony was also streamed live via the Montgomery Police Department’s Facebook page.