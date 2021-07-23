UPDATE: Interstate 85 NB Crash Still Blocking Traffic for Miles

by Alabama News Network Staff

An 18-wheeler crash on Interstate 85 NB near Shorter has traffic backed up for miles from the crash scene back to near Chantilly Parkway in Montgomery.

Both northbound lanes remain closed.

The wreck happened around mile marker 21. Investigators say the crash involved the 18-wheeler and another vehicle. The tractor-trailer truck caught fire. Five people were involved in the wreck, but Alabama News Network has been told there was only one minor burn injury.

After 8 a.m. while we were on the scene on the northbound side, we witnessed a four-vehicle wreck on the southbound side. Investigators crossed the median to check on that wreck. There appeared to be no injuries, but it left one lane closed.

Northbound traffic is being re-routed from Exit 16 onto U.S. Highway 80 to re-enter the interstate at the Shorter exit, which is Exit 22, about one mile north of the crash scene.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates. We have been told the cleanup may take most of the day.