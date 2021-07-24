2nd Annual Backpack Giveaway in Prattville

by Mattie Davis

1/1 IMG_0108-preview

Prattville residents, Ell and Lenora White, sponsored a book bag, school supplies, and scholarship giveaway at North Highland Memorial Community Center in Prattville on Saturday, July 24.

This is the second giveaway of its kind they have sponsored. The two started the event last year during the pandemic when they noticed a need in the community for school supplies.

Saturday they gave out nearly 300 book bags, two laptops, a Chromebook, an iPad, and two scholarships. One outstanding student received a $1000 scholarship, and another received a $300 scholarship.

When the Whites retired from the military they decided they wanted to give back to the community.

They received support from the Alabama National Guard for the event.