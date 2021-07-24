Low Weekend Rain Chances, Plus The Heat Ramps Up

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: An expansive ridge is building over the Southwest and extending

eastward into the Deep South. Dry mid-level air will accompany

northerly mean flow, but despite this and the suppressive

nature of the ridge, plenty of moisture is available to support

Chance PoPs as summertime convective processes increase this

afternoon. The overall coverage should still be less than what we’ve

seen over the past week or so.

The high amounts of low-level & surface moisture is also

resulting in low to mid 70s dew points. This will cause heat

indices to range from 100-104 degrees. Some spots may see brief

instances near Heat Advisory criteria both today and tomorrow, but

at this time appear isolated enough to forego issuance of an

Advisory. Trends will be monitored closely.

OUT ON THE TOWN: Overnight conditions will be conducive for patchy fog again due to

the moist ground conditions, but especially near bodies of water. A

front will move towards the Tennessee Valley tomorrow afternoon, but

most of the lift associated with it will stay to our north during

the short term period. Temperatures will hover in the mid 70s, and muggy conditions will remain.

LONG TERM: A broad ridge pattern persists across much of the CONUS as the upper

level Rossby wave pattern becomes more zonal across the northern

parts of the CONUS. A weak boundary is expected to push southward

under otherwise stagnant flow Monday through Tuesday as an upper

trough digs through the northern Appalachians. This weak boundary

will move into Central AL Monday afternoon through Tuesday leading

to numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon along

the boundary. The question is going to be where exactly the boundary

is located either afternoon. For now, I’ve trended rain/thunderstorm

chances up given increasing model guidance for slightly higher than

normal coverage of convective activity. This convective coverage

will also play a significant role in the temperature forecasts.

Given the moist air mass in place and the saturated grounds,

dew points will be running on the warm side, which could lead to heat

indices approaching or exceeding 105 degrees as we begin next week.

Monday afternoon will have slightly lower coverage of precip, so I

have a little more confidence that several locations will exceed 105

degree heat index.

WAKE UP WEATHER: Temperatures will already be approaching 80 by morning time, with another hot and muggy day in store for us.

8 DAY FORECAST: Rain chances stay mostly minimal throughout the week, with most rain and storms coming in the form of isolated and scattered coverage. Temperatures will be hovering around average. with some days potentially seeing upper 90s. Heat index values throughout the week could easily pass 100 and approach 105.