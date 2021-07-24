Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Biscuits Partner For Free Baseball Clinic

by Mattie Davis

1/1 biscuits

Mayor Steven Reed partnered with the United States Conference of Mayors, the Montgomery Biscuits, Major League Baseball and RBI to host a free Sandlot event for Montgomery youth on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

Michael Murphy Montgomery Biscuits General Manager said they hope to expand the games of baseball and softball in Montgomery while strengthening affinity with those already involved in local leagues through the opportunity.

The event included baseball and softball hitting and fielding activities, expert instruction and games for children ages 5-12 years old.

The Mayor’s Sandlot Event is part of the National PLAY BALL initiative, which was launched in cities across the country in 2015 by MLB and the US Conference of Mayors. Saturday’s event at Riverwalk marked Montgomery’s first time to participate in the program.

Reaching young people who do not normally play baseball or softball is an important aspect of the national PLAY BALL initiative. However, the programs also hope to strengthen baseball’s connection with those who are currently involved in the game. Each mayoral event not only creates a renewed sense of enthusiasm for the game, but it also serves as an opportunity for physical fitness and strengthening family and community bonds.