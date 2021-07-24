Tallapoosa County Deputies Searching for Murder Suspect after Man’s Body Found

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a murder suspect after a man’s body was found Friday night.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, the body of 70-year-old Michael Johnson of Dadeville was discovered about 8:30 p.m. Friday in woods near Highway 50, south of Dadeville.

Abbett says a murder warrant has been issued for Willie Frank Wyckoff of Dadeville. He is described as 59 years old, 5’8” tall and 175 pounds. Wyckoff is considered dangerous.

If you know where Wykoff can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.