Two People Dead, One in Critical Condition After Elmore Co. Shooting

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

ELMORE COUNTY, Al. (WAKA) – Police say two people are dead in Elmore County , and a third is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday.

Sheriff Bill Franklin said the shooting happened in the 6100 block of Hwy. 143.

Franklin says police received the call at around 1:15pm Saturday.

On the scene officers found three people with gunshot wounds.

64 year old Susan Jeffries and 84 year old Joyce Jeffries were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person, 64 year old William Jeffries is in critical condition after what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe this was a domestic dispute.

There are no other details at this time.