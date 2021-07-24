Two People Dead, One in Critical Condition After Elmore Co. Shooting
ELMORE COUNTY, Al. (WAKA) – Police say two people are dead in Elmore County , and a third is in critical condition after a shooting on Saturday.
Sheriff Bill Franklin said the shooting happened in the 6100 block of Hwy. 143.
Franklin says police received the call at around 1:15pm Saturday.
On the scene officers found three people with gunshot wounds.
64 year old Susan Jeffries and 84 year old Joyce Jeffries were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person, 64 year old William Jeffries is in critical condition after what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police believe this was a domestic dispute.
There are no other details at this time.