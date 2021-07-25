$16.5 Million Grant to Help Fund Transportation Research Facility at the University of Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

A $16.5 million grant will help fund a transportation research facility at the University of Alabama focused in part on electric vehicles.

The building on the campus in Tuscaloosa will house the Alabama Transportation Institute and the Alabama Mobility and Power Initiative, a partnership between Alabama Power Co. and Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz has an assembly plant in Vance, near Tuscaloosa.

A statement by Tuscaloosa-area lawmakers says the partnership will create a research and development center for technology related to electric vehicles. The building will also be the location of a state transportation agency office.

The project announced Friday was the largest portion of $23.5 million in funding approved for educational building projects by the Public School and College Authority.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)