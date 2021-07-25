Century Church “Stuffs the Bus” With School Supplies For Foster Children

by Mattie Davis

Century Church in Pike Road spent the month of July stuffing a bus with school supplies for foster children in the community.

One of the core values at Century Church “Community First.” For the last month they have been putting the community first by helping local foster children. Church and community members have stuffed a bus full of school supplies that will go directly to the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR).

This is the first project they have done in part with their Mosaic Ministry which is focused on helping not only foster children in the community but also orphans and families who are adopting. The cause hits home for the congregation, as many families have fostered or adopted.

Century Church wants this to mark just the starting point of their ministry. They have plans to begin mentoring programs and events for foster parents.