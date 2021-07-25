Rain Chances Remain Low, But The Heat Is On

by Riley Blackwell

ACROSS THE AREA: A beautiful but hot day is on tap for Sunday, with abundant sunshine for most of the area. Temperatures are hovering in the low to mid 90s, with a few areas seeing upper 80s as rain showers fall, mainly west of I-65.

TODAY: It has been a hot day across south and central Alabama, with heat indices nearing and exceeding 100 degrees in most areas. Rain will be mainly west of I-65, with the rest of the area seeing vast sunshine with very few clouds. Rain will be tapering off into the evening hours, leaving us with partly cloudy skies to end the night and start the week. High pressure is situated to our northeast, but it is offering very little influence for us, as winds are still primarily out of the south. This southerly wind is pumping our air with moisture, which will shape up to be another muggy feeling evening.

TONIGHT: As rain chances start to decrease, temperatures will also start to slowly fall as well. But as previously mentioned, with the southerly wind, moisture is flowing into the area, which will leave us with another muggy evening. Clouds will remain patchy, with a partly cloudy sky throughout the night. Expect lows in the low to mid 70s.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center talks about a low pressure area located about 150 miles east of Daytona Beach,

Florida, is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity

mainly over the southern part of its circulation. Preliminary

reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate

that this system has changed little in strength since yesterday.

Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for development,

and a tropical depression could still form later today or early

Monday while the low drifts westward or west-northwestward toward

the northeast coast of Florida. Interests in Florida should

continue to monitor the progress of this system.

FUTURECAST: As the evening hours progress, rain and storm chances will begin to decrease, but partly cloudy skies remain. Temperatures across the area will fall into the 70s. Monday morning features an all too familiar start, with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 70s, with some places in the upper 70s. Rain chances are slightly elevated in the afternoon, but the coverage will remain spotty and isolated in nature. Into Monday evening, rain and storms will decrease in coverage, but a passing shower or storm Tuesday morning is not out of the question. Rain chances remain steady in the afternoon for Tuesday.

8 DAY FORECAST: Rain chances remain steady between 20 and 30%, but temperatures will slowly be on the rise. Temps will start to climb closer to average, with heat indices easily reaching 100 throughout the week.