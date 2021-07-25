Two Hurt in Boat Crash on Lake Martin

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says two people were hurt after a ski boat crashed into a pier on Lake Martin.

According to the Alabama Marine Patrol, a 21-foot ski boat hit a pier at Kowaliga Marina shortly after 9 p.m. last night.

Investigators say there were three people on the boat. They say the operator, 20-year-old Mason William Goodwin of Birmingham, and a passenger were both hurt and taken to a hospital.

ALEA says Goodwin was charged with boating under the influence and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages. A 19-year-old passenger was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the fourth-degree and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages.