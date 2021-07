Woman Shot on Terrace Avenue in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a woman was shot in the 800 block of Terrace Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened in the 800 block of Terrace Avenue about 9:54 p.m. last night. That is off Carter Hill Road near the campus of Alabama State University.

Police say the woman’s gunshot wound is non-life threatening. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators have released no other details about the shooting.