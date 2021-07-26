A Hot & Very Humid Week Ahead

by Shane Butler



It’s going to be a rough week of hot and humid conditions across the area. Temps will easily manage lower to mid 90s through mid week and we could see mid to upper 90s late week. You factor in the humidity and we get heat index values in the 100 to 107 range. That becomes serious and everyone will need to take it a little easier as the heat cranks up. There will be some relief in the form of showers and storms. We have a decent opportunity for rain activity through Wednesday. We’re not so fortunate for the latter half of the week. High pressure will tend to keep us drier and that will along temps to soar through the 90s. By Sunday, we should see rain chances begin to climb again. Early next week is looking a lot better for shower and t-storm activity. This will help knock the heat down and maybe even keep some spots out of the 90s. We shall see!