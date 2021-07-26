Founder of Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama Departing

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The founder and chief executive of the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama will leave the nonprofit organization at the end of the year. The Birmingham-based nonprofit says Isabel Rubio will be replaced by chief operating officer Carlos Aleman, who went to work for the group as deputy director three years ago. Growing from a staff of one, the coalition says it now has a staff of more than two dozen bilingual workers who serve more than 5,000 people annually. Rubio plans to take a break in early 2022 but remains involved with the Hispanic community.

