Marion Teen Gets $250,000 Dollars in Scholarships for College

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Perry County teen — racks up a quarter of a million dollars in scholarship money — to pay for college in the fall.

Seventeen year old Daniel Winfield of Marion is headed to Tuskegee University this fall — to become a mechanical engineer.

“I got a letter saying that I was eligible for the President’s Scholarship. And at the end of the page they had these links to these different websites, saying that I could apply for more,” he said.

So, that’s exactly what he did.

“I applied for every one that I was eligible for. And I ended up with $250,000 worth of scholarships.”

“Thank the Lord! That takes a burden off of us trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for school,” said Daniel’s mother Wanda.

“He did the work and I’m super proud of him and thankful.”

Daniel attended Cathedral Christian Academy in Selma — from Pre-K — all the way through high school — and dual enrollment at Wallace Community College Selma.

CCA Headmaster Craig Stull says he never got anything less than an “A” on any assignment — in any class — ever.

“He always pushed himself. That’s what was so remarkable to me,” said Stull.

“Any extra credit, he was there, he was doing it. He was turning in his work and just went over and beyond what was expected of him.”

Daniel was the CCA — Class of 2021 — valedictorian.